Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 160,500 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the February 14th total of 355,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.1 days.
Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GCHEF remained flat at $7.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,697. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.
About Grupo Comercial Chedraui
