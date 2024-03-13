Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 160,500 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the February 14th total of 355,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.1 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GCHEF remained flat at $7.95 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,697. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $8.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16.

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products.

