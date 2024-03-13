Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP) versus The Competition Financial Contrast

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) is one of 98 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Gryphon Digital Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -113.03% Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors -41.61% -100.43% -8.91%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining’s peers have a beta of 5.71, suggesting that their average stock price is 471% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gryphon Digital Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors 398 1537 2282 72 2.47

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 0.20%. Given Gryphon Digital Mining’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gryphon Digital Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $13.65 million -$79.06 million -0.01 Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors $3.14 billion $416.76 million 15.92

Gryphon Digital Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining. Gryphon Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Gryphon Digital Mining peers beat Gryphon Digital Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

