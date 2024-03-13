Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Short Interest Up 1,366.7% in February

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 1,366.7% from the February 14th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Gulf Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GURE traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 36,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,805. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. Gulf Resources has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

Insider Activity at Gulf Resources

In other news, COO Naihui Miao sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Gulf Resources by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gulf Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Gulf Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

See Also

