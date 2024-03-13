GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $243.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $139.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $245.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

