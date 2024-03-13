GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Purchases Shares of 27,281 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after buying an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $120,140,000. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $107.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.11.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

