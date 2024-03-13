GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Takes $2.04 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.8% of GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

NYSE NEE opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.99. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

