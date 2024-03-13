GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Takes $4.30 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 79,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 3.8% of GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.47. The company has a market cap of $202.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,879 shares of company stock worth $6,696,076. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

