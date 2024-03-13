GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Takes Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $64.85.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

