GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Takes Position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $64.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.04. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $64.85.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Leaders Poised for Significant Growth
- Trading Halts Explained
- Can WeightWatchers Regain Its Mojo after Oprah Steps Down?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Time to Buy These 3 Underperforming Magnificent Seven Members?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.