GURU Organic Energy (GUR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect GURU Organic Energy to post earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

GURU Organic Energy (TSE:GUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$7.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.98 million.

GURU Organic Energy Stock Performance

Featured Stories

