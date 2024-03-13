Hamilton Lane Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.
Hamilton Lane Price Performance
Hamilton Lane stock opened at $108.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $121.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1,686.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 343,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,951,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after purchasing an additional 114,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,177,000 after purchasing an additional 210,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.
Hamilton Lane Company Profile
Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.
