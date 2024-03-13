Hamilton Lane Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.445 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Hamilton Lane has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Hamilton Lane has a payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hamilton Lane to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $108.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.18. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $121.90.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $125.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.47 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 25.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

In other Hamilton Lane news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $5,940,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,015 shares in the company, valued at $51,841,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 1,686.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 343,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,951,000 after acquiring an additional 324,136 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after purchasing an additional 114,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,177,000 after purchasing an additional 210,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

