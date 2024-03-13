Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Down 54.3% in February

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the February 14th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Harbor Diversified Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HRBR remained flat at $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,211. The stock has a market cap of $112.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.67. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $2.37.
About Harbor Diversified
