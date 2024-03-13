Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Down 54.3% in February

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the February 14th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harbor Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRBR remained flat at $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,211. The stock has a market cap of $112.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.67. Harbor Diversified has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $2.37.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

