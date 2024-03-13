HC Wainwright Comments on IO Biotech, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOBT)

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IO Biotech in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IO Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
IO Biotech Trading Up 2.3 %
IO Biotech stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. IO Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IO Biotech
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IO Biotech by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.
IO Biotech Company Profile
IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.
See Also
