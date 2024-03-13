HC Wainwright Comments on IO Biotech, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IOBT)

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IO Biotech in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IO Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IO Biotech’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

IO Biotech Trading Up 2.3 %

IO Biotech stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $115.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47. IO Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $2.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IO Biotech

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 658,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $988,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,088,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,387. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IO Biotech by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000.

IO Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.