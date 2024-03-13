HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

HCA Healthcare has increased its dividend by an average of 50.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. HCA Healthcare has a dividend payout ratio of 11.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HCA Healthcare to earn $22.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $323.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.47. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $328.74. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sammie S. Mosier sold 1,645 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 456.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $301.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

