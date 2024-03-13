HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,085,000. Markel Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 185,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,716,000 after buying an additional 101,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Barclays began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $356.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.26.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $323.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $328.74.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,647,967.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,620 shares of company stock worth $4,188,812 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

