H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Director Sells $281,700.00 in Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $281,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,567.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEES traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.05. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.94.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.25. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $385.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

