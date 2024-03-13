Head-To-Head Survey: National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) and Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY)

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) and National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Lendway has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National CineMedia has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lendway and National CineMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway 44.58% -4.25% -3.15% National CineMedia 414.03% N/A -5.03%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $18.80 million 0.52 $10.05 million $1.11 5.01 National CineMedia $249.20 million 1.50 -$28.70 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lendway and National CineMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lendway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National CineMedia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Lendway shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of National CineMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lendway and National CineMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A National CineMedia 0 1 1 0 2.50

National CineMedia has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 35.66%. Given National CineMedia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Lendway.

Summary

National CineMedia beats Lendway on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company also operates a non-bank lending marketplace. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc., through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies. The company is also engaged in the sale of online and mobile advertising through its Noovie Audience Accelerator product, as well as a suite of Noovie digital properties, such as Noovie Shuffle, Noovie Trivia, and Name That Movie to reach entertainment audiences beyond the theater. It offers its services to third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

