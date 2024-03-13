Headinvest LLC Cuts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.4% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
EMR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $110.65. The stock had a trading volume of 335,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,214. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $111.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.00. The company has a market cap of $63.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.
Emerson Electric Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.61.
Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric
In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
