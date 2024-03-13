Headinvest LLC Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Headinvest LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 2.3% of Headinvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Manish Sharma sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $550,399.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,866.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,791. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $379.02. The company had a trading volume of 295,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,732. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.82. The company has a market cap of $237.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.85.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

