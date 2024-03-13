Headinvest LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $595,800,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.82. 1,260,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,417,102. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

