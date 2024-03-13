Headinvest LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.79. 1,726,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,826,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.73. The firm has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

