Headinvest LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Headinvest LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,151 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,262,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $341.97. The company had a trading volume of 280,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,338. The firm has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $229.14 and a fifty-two week high of $346.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.90.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

