Headinvest LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Headinvest LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DSI. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day moving average of $88.33. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $72.76 and a 52-week high of $100.08.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

