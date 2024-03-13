Headinvest LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Headinvest LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 236,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,981,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,432,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTIP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.78. 167,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,317. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.43. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.