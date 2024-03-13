Headinvest LLC Purchases 300 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.32. 1,411,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,503,541. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.