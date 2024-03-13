Headinvest LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Headinvest LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after buying an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after buying an additional 3,084,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,907,942,000 after buying an additional 2,483,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 286.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,279,000 after buying an additional 1,929,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.89. 1,156,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,264,178. The company has a market cap of $180.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $199.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.84.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.