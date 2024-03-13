Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLF. Mizuho dropped their target price on Herbalife from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Herbalife

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife

In other news, CEO Michael Johnson acquired 61,725 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $498,120.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,871,915.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,989,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after acquiring an additional 209,949 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after acquiring an additional 147,003 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in Herbalife by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 3,121,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,669,000 after acquiring an additional 104,567 shares during the period.

Herbalife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. Herbalife has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a market capitalization of $882.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Herbalife’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Herbalife

(Get Free Report

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.