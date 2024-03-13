Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of Herc worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRI. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Herc in the third quarter worth $302,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Herc by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 17,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,571,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $156.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.91. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.97 and a 52 week high of $169.57.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.58%. Herc’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

