Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Cut to Market Perform at JMP Securities

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Heritage Insurance Stock Up 25.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

HRTG stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $350.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Heritage Insurance news, Director Paul L. Whiting bought 40,871 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, for a total transaction of $299,993.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,912.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,415,000 after acquiring an additional 38,288 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $1,152,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 98,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 39,870 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 285,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 57,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 482,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 197,713 shares during the period. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

