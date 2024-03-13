Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.68

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $35.61, with a volume of 198304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HESM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Hess Midstream Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Hess Midstream had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.21%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.6343 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 121.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 83.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

See Also

