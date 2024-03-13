H&G High Conviction Limited (ASX:HCF) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02

H&G High Conviction Limited (ASX:HCF – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Sunday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

H&G High Conviction Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&G High Conviction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&G High Conviction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.