HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.50 Per Share

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HgCapital Trust stock opened at GBX 447.99 ($5.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,210.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 81.78 and a quick ratio of 274.70. HgCapital Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 317 ($4.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.50 ($5.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 434.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 408.09.

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

