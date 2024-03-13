HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 4.50 Per Share

HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from HgCapital Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
HgCapital Trust Price Performance
HgCapital Trust stock opened at GBX 447.99 ($5.74) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,210.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 81.78 and a quick ratio of 274.70. HgCapital Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 317 ($4.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.50 ($5.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 434.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 408.09.
About HgCapital Trust
