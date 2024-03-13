Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 28 Per Share

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hill & Smith Stock Performance

Shares of LON HILS opened at GBX 1,895.59 ($24.29) on Wednesday. Hill & Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,252 ($16.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,950 ($24.98). The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2,328.40 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,839.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,790.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HILS. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,910 ($24.47) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 2,000 ($25.62) to GBX 2,100 ($26.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insider Transactions at Hill & Smith

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,894 ($24.27) per share, for a total transaction of £73,866 ($94,639.33). Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offres security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

