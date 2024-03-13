Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,221,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $183,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.4 %

HLT stock opened at $207.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $207.94.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

