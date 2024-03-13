Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.93

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.93 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 3173934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -132.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $246.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,159,407.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,009.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $58,206.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,384.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 127,688 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $1,159,407.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at $469,009.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,334 shares of company stock worth $3,756,171. 31.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,333,000 after buying an additional 991,959 shares during the last quarter. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,836,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 48.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,875,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,546,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,562,000 after acquiring an additional 423,251 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile



Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Stories

