Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,230.40 ($15.76).
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.76) to GBX 1,270 ($16.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.09) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 5,263.16%.
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
