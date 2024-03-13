Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,230.40 ($15.76).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,230 ($15.76) to GBX 1,270 ($16.27) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.09) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 1,212 ($15.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2,126.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,075.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,030.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 8.73. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 926.04 ($11.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,214 ($15.55).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Hiscox’s payout ratio is 5,263.16%.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

