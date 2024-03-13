Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 185,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sempra by 101.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,206,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,646,750,000 after buying an additional 12,184,568 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 147.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,360,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $976,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,205 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 104.0% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 14,416,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $980,756,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sempra by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,154,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,855,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.55. 157,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,774,125. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 49.69%.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 5,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $367,301.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,105.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,622 shares of company stock worth $11,089,713 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

