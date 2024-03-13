Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 500,000 WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,900,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in WestRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in WestRock by 1,815.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE WRK traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $46.83. 205,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,190. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Get Our Latest Report on WestRock

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.