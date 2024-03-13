Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 625,224 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 625,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,893,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.54% of Capri at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Capri by 789.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Capri by 34.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 9.1% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.91. 52,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,330. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.03.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

