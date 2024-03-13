Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP reduced its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,244 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Catalent worth $13,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.50 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.65. The stock had a trading volume of 212,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.56. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $71.33.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

