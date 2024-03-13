Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,272,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823,530 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 1.16% of Altice USA worth $17,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after buying an additional 2,324,303 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after buying an additional 263,465 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,153,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,367,000 after buying an additional 4,083,604 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,394,000 after buying an additional 9,934,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Altice USA by 916.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after buying an additional 9,074,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATUS. Benchmark dropped their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 29th. HSBC cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

Shares of ATUS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,062,936. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.36. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $3.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

