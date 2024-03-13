Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $15.55 Million Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 926.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,456 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,240 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.51% of Amedisys worth $15,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 373.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 33,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 26,598 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $22,119,000 after buying an additional 35,782 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 181.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amedisys by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,382. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.36 and a 12 month high of $96.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.44, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.68.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

