Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $18.80 Million Stock Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 75,564 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.22% of XPO worth $18,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on XPO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on XPO from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

XPO Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of XPO traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.48. 59,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,191. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 77.60, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.