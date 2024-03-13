Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $26.18 Million Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,500 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.89% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $26,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $123,335,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,526,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,422,000 after buying an additional 536,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 11,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total transaction of $574,644.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,823 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $620,481.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,974 shares of company stock worth $1,639,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of RARE stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.17. The company had a trading volume of 131,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 369.54% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Articles

