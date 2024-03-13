Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $94.53 Million Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the quarter. Bausch Health Companies comprises about 0.7% of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $94,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 127.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 221,213 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1,397.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 338,624 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,553. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 5,147.48% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

