Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Invests $49.11 Million in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,113,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Shopify at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.42.

Shopify Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,483,744. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 848.43 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

