Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New $38.24 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,242,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,223,377,000 after acquiring an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,288,309,000 after acquiring an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after acquiring an additional 301,062 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,732,307,000 after acquiring an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.14.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $582.12. 691,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,046. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.17 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $573.91. The firm has a market cap of $263.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

