Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells $669,748.10 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 6,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $669,748.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,634.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,740. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 458.2% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

