Hydro One (TSE:H) Reaches New 1-Year High at $41.69

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$41.69 and last traded at C$41.64, with a volume of 1090939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on H. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.89.
Hydro One Trading Down 0.1 %
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$1.98 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Hydro One Limited will post 1.9046053 earnings per share for the current year.
Hydro One Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 66.11%.
Insider Activity
In other Hydro One news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo purchased 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$39.03 per share, with a total value of C$499,573.76. Insiders own 47.15% of the company’s stock.
About Hydro One
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.
