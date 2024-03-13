IMA Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

IMA Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 141.1% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 81.0% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $3,426,360.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 5th. Argus raised Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 40.12%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

