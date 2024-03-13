Imdex Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:IMD)

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.
Imdex Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.30.
Imdex Company Profile
