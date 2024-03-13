Imdex Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:IMD)

Imdex Limited (ASX:IMD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.77, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Imdex Company Profile

Imdex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling optimization products and sensors for the minerals industry in the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. The company sells and rents drilling optimization products, including drilling fluids, solids removal units, remote fluid management, rig alignment technologies, and directional drilling technologies; and rents rock knowledge sensors, which include down hole survey, core orientation, gamma logging, and structural orientation sensors.

